Kalisto Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE, Marty Scurll-AEW Rumor, Killer Kross

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kalisto Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE

Kalisto is reportedly staying in WWE for the foreseeable future after signing a multiyear contract extension, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

While the exact terms of the deal are unknown, Satin added that sources said Kalisto re-signed because he "feels as though he still has a lot left to accomplish in the company."

Kalisto has primarily been part of the Lucha House Party tag team with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik over the past couple of years, but he enjoyed a great deal of success in a singles capacity before that.

The diminutive high-flyer is a two-time United States champion and one-time Cruiserweight champion on WWE's main roster. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Sin Cara as the Lucha Dragons previously.

Kalisto and the rest of Lucha House Party are currently part of the SmackDown roster. They have appeared extensively on both Raw and SmackDown in recent years, and they were a consistent presence of 205 Live as well.

The Lucha House Party are valuable utility players for WWE in that they can be used in a number of different ways and provide a colorful and exciting presence whenever they are on television.

It is unclear how long of a shelf life Lucha House Party has, but at 33 years of age, it is possible that Kalisto's best years are ahead of him in WWE.

AEW's Reported Plans for Scurll Before Re-Signing with ROH

Before Marty Scurll somewhat surprising re-signed with Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling reportedly had big plans in store for The Villain.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), AEW's decision-makers intended for Scurll to eventually be revealed as the leader of Dark Order.

Scurll is close with Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page since they were all part of The Elite in ROH and Japan, but Scurll was left behind with the formation of AEW since he was still under contract with ROH.

Most assumed that Scurll would join his friends in AEW originally, but he reportedly couldn't turn down an offer from ROH that will pay him "WWE main roster money" for limited dates and the head booker title.

Signing Scurll and having him lead Dark Order would have been a huge shot in the arm for AEW since Dark Order seemingly hasn't landed with the audience as much as hoped with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson leading the way.

Many questioned AEW's decision to close the final episode of Dynamite of 2019 with an angle that saw Dark Order decimate many of the company's top stars. Had it managed to land Scurll, then the narrative may have changed.

Since that angle, Dark Order hasn't played a significant role in AEW programming, and it is possible that it will fade into the background with Scurll no longer on the table.

If not, perhaps AEW will turn to another star on its roster and look into other free agents with enough cachet to make the group feel like a big deal.

Killer Kross Reportedly Set to Meet with Triple H

WWE executive Triple H is reportedly set to meet with free-agent wrestler Killer Kross this week.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Kellie Haulotte), the "betting line" is in favor of Kross signing with WWE.

Impact Wrestling announced in December that it had granted Kross' request to be released from the company. Scarlett Bordeaux, Kross' girlfriend, signed with WWE one month earlier.

The 34-year-old Kross is a well-traveled veteran who possesses ideal size at 6'3" and 205 lbs., plus an impressive physique.

While Kross didn't win any titles during his run in Impact from 2018-19, he mixed it up with many of the company's top stars, including Eddie Edwards, Johnny Impact and Brian Cage.

Prior to his time in Impact, Kross wrestled for both AAA and Lucha Underground. As a member of the Lucha Underground roster, Kross played a character known as The White Rabbit who controlled The Rabbit Tribe.

During that stint, Kross showed off his in-ring physicality and proved his worth as a talker as well, which is a combination that could make him a huge star moving forward.

Kross is set to make his debut for MLW next month, but a move to WWE may be in his future, and he seemingly has the makings of being a top heel on the NXT brand.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).