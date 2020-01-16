Browns Rumors: Patriots' Monti Ossenfort to Interview for GM Opening

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly interview New England Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their general manager opening Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that it will be Ossenfort's first interview for an NFL GM job. The Patriots blocked him from interviewing with the Houston Texans two years ago.

The Browns have been searching for a new general manager since parting ways with John Dorsey in December after he spent two seasons with the organization.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.