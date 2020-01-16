Browns Rumors: Patriots' Monti Ossenfort to Interview for GM Opening

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 17: A Cleveland Browns helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly interview New England Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their general manager opening Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that it will be Ossenfort's first interview for an NFL GM job. The Patriots blocked him from interviewing with the Houston Texans two years ago.

The Browns have been searching for a new general manager since parting ways with John Dorsey in December after he spent two seasons with the organization.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

