Eagles Rumors: Jets' Hines Ward 'Being Considered' for Vacant WR Coach Job

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are looking at some familiar names to fill the vacant wide receivers coach position.

According to Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and former Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Bobby Engram are "being considered" for the position.

Ward was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets last season, while Engram has been an offensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens the past five years.

Domowitch explained the Eagles don't even need permission from the Jets to speak with Ward since he isn't a primary assistant, although it's unknown whether that is the case with Engram.

The next wide receivers coach for the Eagles will be the fifth in five years under head coach Doug Pederson thanks to a combination of promotions and firings. Carson Walch was the last, and he was fired this offseason.

Domowitch's report noted Ward has spoken about the position with a number of members in the Eagles' organization, including former teammate and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley.

Ward is best known from his days as a player, when he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler. He was an offensive leader for the Steelers throughout his 14-year playing career and topped 1,000 receiving yards six different times.

Engram also played 14 years but topped 1,000 receiving yards just once.

The Eagles dealt with significant injury issues throughout the 2019 campaign at wide receiver. The depth chart started with Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor but eventually turned into Greg Ward Jr., JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Deontay Burnett as they chased a playoff spot.

They will surely be looking for some stability in 2020 as they pursue a fourth straight playoff appearance.