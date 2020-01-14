Lakers' LeBron James Passes Isiah Thomas for 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 13, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James continues to climb the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard.  

The Los Angeles Lakers' All-Star forward surpassed Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas for sole possession of eighth place during the team's Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers:

James had already reshuffled the list this season, bypassing Gary Payton during a 111-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19:

The three-time NBA champion, whose most recent title came with the Cavaliers in 2016, leads the Lakers with 10.7 assists per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul—one of James' banana-boat buddies—currently sits in seventh place.

Related

    Rondo Out vs. Cavaliers

    Lakers PG is listed as day-to-day with a fractured finger

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo Out vs. Cavaliers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    B/R Live: Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers

    via B/R Live

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Jazz, Nuggets jump into top five 📉 Celtics start to slip ⬇️ Tap to see where your squad is ranked

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kuzma on Trade Rumors: 'It Don't Even Matter at This Point'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kuzma on Trade Rumors: 'It Don't Even Matter at This Point'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report