Lakers' LeBron James Passes Isiah Thomas for 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

LeBron James continues to climb the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard.

The Los Angeles Lakers' All-Star forward surpassed Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas for sole possession of eighth place during the team's Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers:

James had already reshuffled the list this season, bypassing Gary Payton during a 111-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19:

The three-time NBA champion, whose most recent title came with the Cavaliers in 2016, leads the Lakers with 10.7 assists per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul—one of James' banana-boat buddies—currently sits in seventh place.