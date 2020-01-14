Lakers' LeBron James Passes Isiah Thomas for 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

Lakers' LeBron James Passes Isiah Thomas for 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist ListJanuary 14, 2020
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
LeBron James continues to climb the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard.
The Los Angeles Lakers' All-Star forward surpassed Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas for sole possession of eighth place during the team's Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers:
James had already reshuffled the list this season, bypassing Gary Payton during a 111-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19:
The three-time NBA champion, whose most recent title came with the Cavaliers in 2016, leads the Lakers with 10.7 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul—one of James' banana-boat buddies—currently sits in seventh place.
Rondo Out vs. Cavaliers
Lakers PG is listed as day-to-day with a fractured finger