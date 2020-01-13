WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for January 13

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The first Fist Fight in the history of Raw headlined this week's show and wasted little time getting underway.

Seth Rollins and AOP jumped Big Show prior to the bell, drawing Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe out from the back. The six competitors brawled around the arena, including onto the stage, where KO ran and wiped out Akam and Rezar.

At ringside, Rollins found himself at the mercy of The World's Largest Athlete. He stopped and begged Murphy, still sitting in disbelief, for assistance. Back inside the squared circle, Big Show threatened to put The Monday Night Messiah through a table, only to have Murphy interfere and deliver a low blow.

Working with Rollins, Murphy put the giant through the table. The heels beat the big man down and finished with a Stomp from Rollins.

Declared the victors, Rollins and AOP embraced. From there, the lead heel on Monday nights hugged Murphy, signifying the latest disciple in the Messiah's following.

Result

Rollins and AOP defeated Joe, Owens and Big Show via referee decision

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a wild, show-closing brawl disguised as an actual match. More than that, it was a great angle that introduced the latest member of the heel faction while also proving Rollins is one step ahead of his rivals.

Advertising a Fist Fight was a silly decision because the company could have easily presented this as an all-out war of attrition in the main event spot and still accomplished the same thing without getting so cutesy with its marketing. It was good enough and featured the big angle at the end to warrant its inclusion on the show without a gimmicky premise.

The sooner WWE realizes that simple is better, the more coherent the show will become.

As it is, Murphy is the perfect addition to Rollins' growing stable and a Superstar who can benefit exponentially from standing alongside one of the most polarizing stars in the industry.