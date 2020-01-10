WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for January 10

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Miz withstood an early onslaught to ground Kingston with a rear chinlock. The popular babyface fought back and wiped Miz out with a tope suicida heading into the break.

Back from commercial, Miz countered Trouble in Paradise and targeted the knee of his opponent. He followed up with Yes Kicks, but an errant one led to a rollup for a two-count by Kingston. Kofi followed with SOS for another two and blasted a charging Miz with double boots to the face.

Looking to build on the work he had already done on the knee of Kingston, Miz applied the Figure Four, hoping for a tapout as Big E willed his partner on from ringside.

Miz rolled outside and attempted to incite a reaction from Big E, providing a distraction that allowed John Morrison to fly in from out of nowhere and wipe the powerhouse of The New Day out.

Back inside, Miz finished Kingston with the Skull-Crashing Finale.

Result

Miz defeated Kingston

Grade

B

Analysis

Miz and Kingston have worked with each other so often over the course of their careers that their in-ring chemistry is undeniable at this point. They know each other extremely well, can string together sequences that keep fans engaged and false-finishes that pop audiences.

This was no different.

The high spot by Morrison that set up the finish was a nice addition to the match and gave audiences a taste of what they can come to expect from the returning star as he re-establishes himself with the company and the outcome propels the storyline forward.

While it may not be the most dynamic program on the surface, the personalities at play will make for some outstanding segments, if allowed to cut loose.