Knicks Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond Discussed with Pistons Ahead of Deadline

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2020

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 9: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The 10-28 New York Knicks sit second-last in the Eastern Conference heading into their Friday matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans but may be considering making moves to improve ahead of February's trade deadline. 

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that New York has inquired with the Detroit Pistons about center Andre Drummond:

"One team, I'm told, that has made an inquiry [on Drummond] are the Knicks," Charania said.

"And the Knicks have seven draft picks over the next two years, including three first-rounders. They're in no rush to get off any of those draft picks, including those first-round picks. That's why there hasn't been any traction or any imminency to those conversations."

Charania noted the Pistons "aren't looking to take back long-term salary," which would seemingly rule out Knicks forward Julius Randle and his three-year deal heading to Detroit.

Charania also said the Knicks want to retain Marcus Morris after his one-year, $15 million contract expires after the year.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

