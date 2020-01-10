Browns Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll, Kevin Stefanski HC Job Finalists

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly narrowed down their list of head coaching candidates to three names.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the finalists are offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots), Kevin Stefanski (Minnesota Vikings) and Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills).

Volin noted the Browns plan to finish up their process at some point on Friday with the goal of finalizing a deal either tonight or tomorrow.

