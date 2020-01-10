Browns Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll, Kevin Stefanski HC Job Finalists

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field during the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly narrowed down their list of head coaching candidates to three names. 

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the finalists are offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots), Kevin Stefanski (Minnesota Vikings) and Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills). 

Volin noted the Browns plan to finish up their process at some point on Friday with the goal of finalizing a deal either tonight or tomorrow. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    Video: O'Brien Goes Off on Heckler After Loss vs. Broncos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Video: O'Brien Goes Off on Heckler After Loss vs. Broncos

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Draft's Best Franchise Building Blocks

    Cornerstones to build your team around

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 Draft's Best Franchise Building Blocks

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: McDaniels’ Wife on Trip to Cleveland as Well

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Report: McDaniels’ Wife on Trip to Cleveland as Well

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    @nfldraftscout: Draft Could Be Dominated by Trades

    The first round of the 2020 NFL draft could get wild

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @nfldraftscout: Draft Could Be Dominated by Trades

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report