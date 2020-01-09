Nets' Kevin Durant 'Progressing Fantastically' in Recovery from Achilles Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on December 15, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)
Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant appears to be making excellent progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles. 

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Thursday that Durant is "progressing fantastically" as he continues to increase his rehab workload. 

Durant is able to take part in individual workouts on the court now, though the Nets remain insistent he won't play this season. 

"I don't think there's been any thought there," Atkinson told reporters when asked if Durant would play in the next few months. 

The Nets came into this season knowing they weren't going to see their top free-agent acquisition until 2020-21. 

"With Kevin, I think what we're going to say is the expectations are that he'll be out for the year," general manager Sean Marks said in September.

Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors on June 10 when he ruptured his Achilles. He joined the Nets, along with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, in free agency last summer. 

Brooklyn has fallen on hard times recently with a season-high seven straight losses since Dec. 26. The team currently owns the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, despite having a 16-20 record. 

Related

    NBA All-Star Voting Update ⭐

    LeBron jumps Luka and Giannis to become leading vote-getter

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    NBA All-Star Voting Update ⭐

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Participating in Contact Work

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Kyrie Participating in Contact Work

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Beilein Gave Emotional Apology

    Cavs HC met with his team today and gave an 'emotional apology' for calling them 'thugs'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Beilein Gave Emotional Apology

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Expects Curry to Return in March, Doubts Klay Plays This Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr Expects Curry to Return in March, Doubts Klay Plays This Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report