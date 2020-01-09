Nets' Kevin Durant 'Progressing Fantastically' in Recovery from Achilles Injury

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant appears to be making excellent progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Thursday that Durant is "progressing fantastically" as he continues to increase his rehab workload.

Durant is able to take part in individual workouts on the court now, though the Nets remain insistent he won't play this season.

"I don't think there's been any thought there," Atkinson told reporters when asked if Durant would play in the next few months.

The Nets came into this season knowing they weren't going to see their top free-agent acquisition until 2020-21.

"With Kevin, I think what we're going to say is the expectations are that he'll be out for the year," general manager Sean Marks said in September.

Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors on June 10 when he ruptured his Achilles. He joined the Nets, along with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, in free agency last summer.

Brooklyn has fallen on hard times recently with a season-high seven straight losses since Dec. 26. The team currently owns the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, despite having a 16-20 record.