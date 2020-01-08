Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Winning 2nd Super Bowl 'On My Mind Every Day'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl title by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 on Feb. 6, 2011, and the 36-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback is entering the new decade focused on what has been an elusive second ring.

"It's on my mind every day," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday ahead of the Packers' divisional-round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Rodgers continued:

"That's why we play the game. That's why you put in the time in the offseason, that's why you do the little things. It's to put yourself in this position, where we're two games away from being able to compete for that. I'm 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I've got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We've had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity."

The 13-3 Packers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Rodgers was hampered in 2017 by a broken collarbone that abbreviated his season to just seven games, and he played much of last year with a lingering knee injury. This season, first-year head coach Matt LaFleur has breathed new life into Green Bay after Mike McCarthy, hired by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, was fired in December 2018.

Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 62 completion percentage across 16 regular-season starts. The All-Pro signal-caller has shown signs of regression throughout this season, but the pressure on his shoulders is lighter due to running back Aaron Jones' breakout campaign:

Jones tallied 1,084 yards—the first Packers rusher to hit 1,000 yards since Eddie Lacy in 2014—and 16 touchdowns on 236 carries.

Playmakers like Jones and receiver Davante Adams on offense, as well as linebackers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith on defense, who combined for 25.5 sacks during the regular season, bolster Rodgers' odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

"When I was 31, I thought I was going to play into my 40s and that was still a decade away," the quarterback added Wednesday. "Now, I'm 36, so now we're a half a decade away."

He and the Packers will have their hands full with MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, though Caesars has Green Bay as a four-point favorite at home.

The two sides will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday at Lambeau Field, where the Packers are 7-1 this year.