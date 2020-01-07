Video: Shaq Says 'Hell Yes' He and Kobe Would Beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James and Anthony Davis might be seamlessly meshing in their first season together on the Los Angeles Lakers, but Shaquille O'Neal doesn't think they could handle another of the franchise's dynamic duos.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, O'Neal said he and Kobe Bryant in their prime would best James and Davis on the court.

"I like having these conversations because of course they can never be answered," he said. "But yes, the answer is yes. Hell yes."

It's hard to argue against the three straight NBA titles O'Neal and Bryant won together and the dynasty they enjoyed in Los Angeles, but James and Davis shouldn't be counted out in a hypothetical matchup. LeBron is arguably the best player from the group, and Davis' mid-range and perimeter shooting ability would help pull O'Neal away from the paint.

Time to fire up NBA 2K so we can tackle this quandary.