Look: Ex-WWE Star Nikki Bella Announces Engagement to Artem Chigvintsev

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former WWE wrestler and manager Nikki Bella announced her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev via Instagram on Friday.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," the two-time WWE Divas champion wrote (h/t Cydney Contreras of E! News). "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

The couple were partners on the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017. Chigvintsev is a professional dancer who has appeared on the show for eight seasons.

Bella and John Cena were engaged at the time of the competition, but the couple separated one year later. Bella and Chigvintsev were first linked in January 2019, per Jessica Vacco-Bolanos of US Weekly.

Bella, who retired from the WWE ring last June after a 12-year career, is also a co-star on the E! reality show Total Bellas with sister Brie. The fifth season will begin later in 2020.