Ric Flair on Charlotte-Andrade Engagement, Rey Mysterio on Retirement, WWE NXT

Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte, Andrade on Engagement

After WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade announced their engagement, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate his daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law:

Andrade tweeted the good news shortly after the clock struck midnight on the East Coast to signal the start of 2020, and Charlotte responded by showing off her engagement ring:

The 33-year-old Charlotte and 30-year-old Andrade first went public with their relationship in February 2019. Charlotte was married twice previously, while this will be Andrade's first marriage.

Charlotte and Andrade are the latest WWE power couple, joining Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who recently got engaged as well.

The Queen is already the most decorated female Superstar in WWE history with 10 women's championship reigns on the main roster. Meanwhile, Andrade is on the ascent.

The Mexican star is a former NXT champion, and last week he beat Rey Mysterio at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City to become United States champion for the first time.

Both Charlotte and Andrade are well on their way to becoming WWE Hall of Famers one day, which is something Ric Flair has already done twice (as an individual and as a member of the Four Horsemen).

Mysterio Talks Retirement Plans

The 45-year-old Mysterio has been in the wrestling business for more than 30 years, but he has no immediate plans to hang up his mask.

In an interview with Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda, Mysterio cited his son Dominick's entrance into the world of wrestling as a reason he wants to continue competing:

"It's really hard to say right now because I feel so motivated and so driven by the sport. I could change my mind a week from now or a year from now, but as of right now, I really feel like I'm picking up a second wind.

"To have my son follow in my footsteps, which wasn't in the plan three years ago, I think that, as well as the fans being the way they are being so appreciative of the time I've put into this business, it makes me want to keep going."

Dominick has had heavy involvement in Mysterio's storylines dating back to early 2019. He was a visible presence when Mysterio feuded with Samoa Joe and played an even bigger role when Mysterio went up against Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar's destruction of Dominick led Mysterio to bring in Cain Velasquez. After Lesnar easily defeated Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Mysterio tried to get revenge himself.

That led to a WWE championship match between Mysterio and Lesnar at Survivor Series. Dominick interfered and nearly helped his father win, but The Beast managed to retain.

Dominick seemed to show off some quality wrestling ability during the spot, and provided he isn't far away from debuting as a full-time performer, there is plenty of incentive for Mysterio to stick around.

NXT, NXT UK to Air on British TV

WWE's new television deal with BT Sports in Great Britain will reportedly feature NXT and NXT UK.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, neither NXT nor NXT UK aired on Sky Sports during WWE's relationship with the network. WWE and Sky Sports' 30-year partnership ended Monday.

NXT and NXT UK were previously exclusive to WWE Network, but NXT began airing live on USA Network in the United States a few months ago. Replays of NXT air on WWE Network, and NXT UK is still exclusive to the Network in the U.S.

The NXT brand continues to grow significantly, and putting it on television in the United Kingdom promises to increase its profile even more.

NXT UK is still establishing itself as a fairly new brand, but since British fans are the primary target audience, putting the show on BT Sports should be huge for the brand as well.

