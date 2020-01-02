Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sonya Deville, Aleister Black and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It may be a new year but this week's WWE rumor mill is dominated by the company's final angle of 2019: the wild, chaotic mess that was the Bobby Lashley-Lana wedding.

Find out what Vince McMahon thought of the success of the segment and why SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville is understandable displeased with what occurred during it, thanks to industry insiders.

That is not all that is covered in this collection of rumors and reports, which also provides fans with a look at a handful of Superstars they can expect to see prominently featured on Monday nights, if Paul Heyman has his way, as well as which industry icon is not expected to appear in AEW anytime soon.

No matter how hard world champion Chris Jericho pushes on social media.