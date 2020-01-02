Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sonya Deville, Aleister Black and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sonya Deville, Aleister Black and MoreJanuary 2, 2020
It may be a new year but this week's WWE rumor mill is dominated by the company's final angle of 2019: the wild, chaotic mess that was the Bobby Lashley-Lana wedding.
Find out what Vince McMahon thought of the success of the segment and why SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville is understandable displeased with what occurred during it, thanks to industry insiders.
That is not all that is covered in this collection of rumors and reports, which also provides fans with a look at a handful of Superstars they can expect to see prominently featured on Monday nights, if Paul Heyman has his way, as well as which industry icon is not expected to appear in AEW anytime soon.
No matter how hard world champion Chris Jericho pushes on social media.
Sonya Deville Reacts to WWE Raw Lesbian Storyline
According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, Sonya Deville is reportedly upset over the lesbian angle that aired during the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding Monday night on Raw involving Liv Morgan. Ortman reported the former MMA and Tough Enough competitor has repeatedly pitched a same-sex angle but has been shot down.
If true, and a tweet by Deville the night the angle unfolded on Raw suggests it is, it is totally understandable.
Deville is openly gay and proud. She has repeatedly voiced how honored she is to be a role model in her community. To watch her ideas passed up time after time, then to watch a same-sex relationship used in a manner that is less about equality and sending a message, and more about ‘shock TV’ and boosting ratings, has to be disheartening.
Hopefully, she takes her concerns to management, voices her frustration to them and explains why the way things went down sets a dangerous precedent and expectation going forward. Deville is a talented young competitor with a bright future. She has the potential to be a star of the women’s division for many years to come. It would be a shame for her not to realize her fullest potential because of a disconnect between the two sides.
Aleister Black, Charlotte Flair Among Paul Heyman Favorites for Pushes
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Paul Heyman is currently looking to push Aleister Black, Ricochet, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and Buddy Murphy as the new year approaches.
One look at that list and it is no surprise as to why. Every one of those Superstars is an above-average talent whose in-ring work has been flawless but whose push has left a bit to be desired. Only Flair has been consistently utilized at a high level, even main eventing WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Even with that said, The Queen has been left to wallow in mediocrity since, not really finding her footing on either Raw or SmackDown as the creative teams have looked to push others ahead of her.
Black and Ricochet have achieved moderate success, but neither has been consistently pushed to really build on any of it. McIntyre has world championship potential but has spent the last year as a tackling dummy for the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman rather than accumulating titles. Throw in Murphy, who might be the most underrated wrestler on the planet, and you have a crop of competitors who could make Monday nights the hottest in all of sports entertainment.
That is, if Heyman is actually allowed to follow up on his desires to spotlight them.
If the last episode of WWE’s flagship in 2019 is any indication, so far, so good.
Update on Likelihood of Hiroshi Tanahashi Appearing in AEW
Ortman also reported that, despite talk between AEW world champion Chris Jericho and New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi of the latter making an appearance for All Elite Wrestling, that is not expected to happen.
There is no current business relationship between AEW and NJPW in place, despite the former being home to so many performers that have built reputations and stars for themselves in Japan. Tanahashi is a living legend in that promotion and would make for an interesting arrival in AEW, even if it was just for one night. As it currently stands, that does not look like a possibility and furthermore, would not really fit given the ongoing storylines Jericho is already involved in with The Elite and Jon Moxley.
Perhaps, for the sake of storyline continuity and to limit the amount of overbooking in the still-young promotion, the Jericho-Tanahashi feud remains unique to NJPW.
Vince McMahon Thrilled with Success of Wedding Angle
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported Vince McMahon was overjoyed with the execution of Monday’s wedding angle featuring Bobby Lashley, Lana, Rusev and the returning Liv Morgan. Citing a source, he said, “Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood.”
It has been quite some time since WWE provided its fans an angle so ridiculous, chaotic, absurd and quite frankly, fun, that it is no surprise it did so well from a numbers standpoint. While there are almost certainly sponsors not at all thrilled with the content of the storyline, the fact that it brought more eyes to the show and as a result, more visibility for them and their products, will ease the dissatisfaction.
The success of the program, which ShowBuzz Daily reported was the highest-rated episode of Raw since September, will undoubtedly give McMahon and Co. fuel to take riskier and bolder creative chances in the new year and the fans should benefit.
That is, as long as WWE can reel in the absurdity without overexposing it.