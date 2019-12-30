Report: Clippers' Patrick Beverley to Miss Multiple Games with Wrist Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley is "expected to miss a few games" with a right wrist sprain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beverley suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. According to ESPN, X-rays did not reveal a break.

The 31-year-old Beverley is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds for the Clippers. He has knocked down 41.3 percent of his field goals and 32.8 percent of his three-pointers.

Beverley's calling cards are his tenacious defense and toughness, and those traits have helped the 23-11 Clips earn their third-place Western Conference mark.

The eight-year veteran out of Arkansas joined the Clippers after the Houston Rockets traded him following five years with the team.

His 2017-18 campaign started with promise, but he underwent an arthroscopic lateral meniscus repair and a microfracture procedure on his right knee and missed all but 11 games in 2017-18.



He returned in 2018-19 and played a huge role on a gritty Clippers team that surprised fans post-Lob City Era and finished 48-34 with a playoff berth. L.A. even took the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round.

Beverley received a three-year, $40 million contract during the offseason and returned to his starting point guard role now flanked by two newly signed superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Injuries have hindered him this season, unfortunately, with a calf injury, a concussion and a groin injury already costing him five games.

The Clips have gone in a few different directions when pressed to find a replacement for him in the starting lineup. Sixth man Lou Williams has started at the point for a few games, but head coach Doc Rivers has also opted to keep Sweet Lou in a reserve role and turn to Landry Shamet or Terance Mann instead.