Metta World Peace Compares LeBron's Lakers to Kobe's Era, Talks LA's Title Hopes

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Metta World Peace believes the current Lakers stack up well to the 2010 squad he helped lead to a championship.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Metta suggested that the 2019-20 Lakers are surpassing what the 2009-10 Lakers accomplished to this point in the season:

"I think they're bigger than us to tell you the truth," Metta said. "... They're 24-6. They're definitely, at this point, they're bigger than what we were at this point in the season."

This year's Lakers are actually 24-7 and find themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the 2009-10 Lakers went 25-6 over their first 31 games.

The Lakers of 10 years ago were coming off a championship-winning season, and they followed it up with another, as they went 57-25 and beat the Boston Celtics in seven games in the NBA Finals.

As for the current Lakers, they haven't even reached the playoffs since 2013.

Despite that, Metta feels they are a lock to win the title this season, saying, "I think so. Definitely. I know so," when asked if he believes they are going to win it all.

The 2009-10 Lakers were a stacked team led by Metta, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, while this year's version is a bit more top heavy with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the clear stars followed by Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and others.

While the Lakers had been the NBA's best team for much of this season, they currently trail the Eastern Conference's Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games for that distinction.

The Lakers are still two games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for the best record in the West, although they are 0-2 against the Clips, including a 111-106 loss on Christmas.

After losing four in a row, the Lakers will look to get back on track Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers in hopes of taking another step toward making MWP's prediction come true.