Video: EMU QB Mike Glass III Ejected from Quick Lane Bowl for Punching Ref

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 27, 2019

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III (9) throws during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III inadvertently hit an official with a punch intended for Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford and was subsequently ejected from the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday:

Glass punched Pitt linebacker Cam Bright before the hit on the official. He received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for his actions.

The punches occurred after an incomplete pass with EMU down 34-30 on its own 40-yard line with 10 seconds left. EMU faced a 4th-and-10 after the ejection, and Preston Hutchinson came in to relieve Glass. He threw an incomplete pass that ended EMU's drive, and Pitt then ran out the clock with a quarterback kneel. 

Pitt finished its season with an 8-5 mark. EMU went 6-7.

Related

    MSU QB Won't Play in Music City Bowl After Fight with Teammate

    College Football logo
    College Football

    MSU QB Won't Play in Music City Bowl After Fight with Teammate

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Rose Bowl Will Be a Tale of 2 Excellent Defenses

    Who you got: Oregon or Wisconsin?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Rose Bowl Will Be a Tale of 2 Excellent Defenses

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Washington QB Jacob Eason to Draft

    @nfldraftscout's 5th ranked QB prospect

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Washington QB Jacob Eason to Draft

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB's Best QBs Who May Return in 2020

    Ranking the 10 best QBs who might come back to school

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB's Best QBs Who May Return in 2020

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report