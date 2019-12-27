Video: EMU QB Mike Glass III Ejected from Quick Lane Bowl for Punching Ref

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III inadvertently hit an official with a punch intended for Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford and was subsequently ejected from the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday:

Glass punched Pitt linebacker Cam Bright before the hit on the official. He received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for his actions.

The punches occurred after an incomplete pass with EMU down 34-30 on its own 40-yard line with 10 seconds left. EMU faced a 4th-and-10 after the ejection, and Preston Hutchinson came in to relieve Glass. He threw an incomplete pass that ended EMU's drive, and Pitt then ran out the clock with a quarterback kneel.

Pitt finished its season with an 8-5 mark. EMU went 6-7.