Raptors' Pascal Siakam Out vs. Rockets Due to NBA Health and Safety Protocols

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam will not play Friday against the Houston Rockets due to health and safety protocols, according to Raptors reporter Doug Smith.

In 30 games this season, Siakam is the 16-17 Raptors' leading scorer with 20.1 points per game. He also leads in rebounds with 7.5 per game and is chipping in 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals as well.

Siakam was the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2018-19, likely making the San Antonio Spurs regret not taking a harder stance to request him as part of the trade package for Kawhi Leonard in the 2018 offseason.

After Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Raptors looked to Siakam to play an even bigger role. They signaled the shift by giving him a four-year, $130 million max extension that will go into effect this season.

Toronto was clearly hopeful Siakam would take yet another jump in his development. The 26-year-old was an All-Star for the first time but didn't take a big step forward. He averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 35.9 percent from long range.

Siakam's performance in 2020-21 has been a big storyline around the Raptors, and not for totally positive reasons. He missed their 100-83 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 31 as a disciplinary measure.

While Siakam isn't meeting expectations, he's the most important player on Toronto's roster along with guard Fred VanVleet. Any hope the team has of moving up into a top-four seed rests on his shoulders.

It is unclear how long Siakam will be out, especially since the Raptors have not announced whether he tested positive for COVID-19 or was simply a close contact.

For Friday's game, it is likely that center Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes will receive significantly more playing time, while OG Anunoby will likely start at power forward.