Video: Patrick Beverley Says Clippers 'Ain't F--king Around' After Win vs. Suns

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 17: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 17, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing June basketball in December.  

Guard Patrick Beverley basically said as much following the Clippers' 120-99 win over the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at Staples Center, just with more colorful language:

Beverley posted nine points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in the winning effort. The 31-year-old is best known for his defensive efforts, and he showcased plenty of them at the Suns' expense:

The 21-8 Clippers have won five of their last six outings and are 3.5 games behind the crosstown Los Angeles Lakers for first place in the Western Conference.

To Beverley's point, his squad is seen as one of the league's top title contenders after signing Kawhi Leonard and acquiring Paul George over the summer. George led all scorers against Phoenix with 24 points, and Leonard tallied 20 points.

The Clippers will have a much tougher test when the 18-9 Houston Rockets visit Staples Center on Thursday night, leading up to a heavyweight matchup with the Lakers on Christmas Day.

