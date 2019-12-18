Video: Patrick Beverley Says Clippers 'Ain't F--king Around' After Win vs. Suns

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing June basketball in December.

Guard Patrick Beverley basically said as much following the Clippers' 120-99 win over the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at Staples Center, just with more colorful language:

Beverley posted nine points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in the winning effort. The 31-year-old is best known for his defensive efforts, and he showcased plenty of them at the Suns' expense:

The 21-8 Clippers have won five of their last six outings and are 3.5 games behind the crosstown Los Angeles Lakers for first place in the Western Conference.

To Beverley's point, his squad is seen as one of the league's top title contenders after signing Kawhi Leonard and acquiring Paul George over the summer. George led all scorers against Phoenix with 24 points, and Leonard tallied 20 points.

The Clippers will have a much tougher test when the 18-9 Houston Rockets visit Staples Center on Thursday night, leading up to a heavyweight matchup with the Lakers on Christmas Day.