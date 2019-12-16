Lakers Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala Availability as Grizzlies Seek Trade

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are cruising through the regular season with a 24-3 record, but they're still keeping an eye on how to improve the roster.

And there is no greater target than Andre Iguodala.

The veteran wing is enjoying a $17.2 million contract (per HoopsHype) with no responsibility of actually playing in an NBA game. Since the Golden State Warriors dealt Iguodala this summer to clear his salary, he's logged exactly zero minutes with the Memphis Grizzlies as they agreed the team would prioritize its young players.

At some point, Memphis will likely either trade Iguodala or cut him loose on the open market with a buyout. The latter is what the cap-tied Lakers are hoping to see.

For now, though, the Grizzlies are still trying to find a trade partner.

On the Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special (h/t Sagar Trika, Blazers Edge), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Memphis has "great confidence" in its ability to deal Iguodala.

However, those discussions are only getting more complicated for Memphis.

According to Woj (h/t Trika), the Houston Rockets may be giving up on the elaborate three- and four-team trades that would be necessary to acquire Iguodala. The Rockets—like the Lakers—are thin on financial flexibility. The salaries that best match his $17.2 million are owed to players Houston doesn't want to trade.

For the Lakers, any offer for Iguodala would need to include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and other pieces. The biggest issue is KCP has a full no-trade clause, and why leave a potential championship team for a rebuilding Memphis squad?

That's why a trade is so difficult.

Given the Grizzlies' insistence on swapping him for draft capital or other assets, it's unlikely any significant movement happens before the Feb. 6 deadline.

Nevertheless, the storyline isn't going away. Iguodala averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Warriors last season. Though he turns 36 in January, his positional versatility and reliable defense would benefit any contender.

Woj previously said on ESPN's The Jump that Iguodala is most interested in the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. As long as he remains on Memphis' roster, Iguodala will be the No. 1 target for both teams occupying Staples Center.

And as the Lakers keep winning with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, they should remain near the top of Iguodala's list.

