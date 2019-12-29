Clippers' Patrick Beverley Injures Wrist in Jazz Loss; Doc Rivers 'Concerned'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley suffered a right wrist injury against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said he's "concerned a little bit" regarding the ailment despite X-rays revealing that there wasn't a break.

"We knew there was no break, but that doesn't mean he is going to be out or not," Rivers told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and other reporters after his team's 120-107 loss. "It could be a bruise, it could be anything. He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign."

"I'm concerned a little bit about what the injury is, if it's an injury, if it's just a one-game thing—hopefully it's that," Rivers added.

Beverley fell on his right arm while attempting a layup early in the third quarter and took himself out of the game. He went back to the locker room for tests but came back and started the fourth. The 31-year-old exited for good with 8:06 left, though.

He did not provide postgame comments to reporters regarding his injury.

Beverley has remained a key cog in the Clippers' starting lineup despite the offseason arrival of superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He's a limited contributor at the offensive end, but his work defensively against an opponent's top guard will be vital throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.

Injuries have been a consistent issue during the 31-year-old Chicago native's career, though. He played a career-high 78 games last season but missed 190 of a possible 492 regular-season contests (39.4 percent) across his first six years in the NBA, including just 11 appearances for the Clippers in 2017-18.

A concussion suffered against the Toronto Raptors in early December was his most recent health concern.

Landry Shamet could join the L.A. starting lineup to keep Lou Williams in his typical sixth-man role. Rodney McGruder and Jerome Robinson are the other options to see an increase in playing time as part of the backcourt rotation.

Ultimately, the Clippers are already on cruise control toward a high seed in the Western Conference, and they're playing the long game with an eye on a championship. So they'll likely play it safe with Beverley as he works back to full strength, especially given his injury history.