Red Sox Rumors: Ex-Twins SP Martin Perez Signs 1-Year, $6M Contract with Option

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and free-agent starting pitcher Martin Perez have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The contract also includes a $6.25 million club option for 2021.

Perez, who turns 29 years old on April 4, went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for the Minnesota Twins last season. The left-hander struck out 135 batters in 165.1 innings in addition to a 1.52 WHIP.

Prior to his year with the Twins, Perez played seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, going 43-49 with a 4.63 ERA.

The Red Sox rotation may have a drastically different look next year. Rick Porcello has already left town to sign a one-year deal with the New York Mets, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Thursday that five MLB clubs have discussed dealing for Boston left-hander David Price.

Staff ace Chris Sale, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi figure to take three of the five starter spots, but two more may be up for grabs if Price is dealt.

Perez is the leader in the clubhouse for the fifth spot in the rotation if Price stays.

That may be a problem against American League powerhouses that include the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, all of which have a host of right-handed power bats.

Perez struggled against right-handers to the tune of 22 home runs and a .836 OPS allowed, per FanGraphs.

On the flip side, Perez was a bit unlucky, especially considering that he doesn't allow much hard contact. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com posted some numbers:

The Red Sox open the 2020 season at the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 26.