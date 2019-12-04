Yankees Rumors: Stephen Strasburg's Meeting 'Went Well,' Money Not Discussed

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees met with free-agent pitcher Stephen Strasburg, and the meeting reportedly went well, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand reported the two sides discussed the "NY market, the team and its philosophy" but didn't talk about the money in a potential deal.

Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals this offseason to become an unrestricted free agent after leading the team to a World Series title.

Considering the 31-year-old had about $100 million remaining on his deal, it will likely cost a lot of money for any team to land him.

The price tag hasn't prevented several organizations from showing interest in the pitcher.

In addition to the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are "courting" Strasburg and other top free agents, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman also reported the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres were interested in the pitcher.

Of course, there is also a strong chance he returns to the Nationals.

Strasburg has spent his entire career in Washington, where he's earned three All-Star selections. He finished last season 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA while setting a new career high with 251 strikeouts.

He especially turned it on in the postseason with a 1.98 ERA in six appearances en route to the World Series MVP award.

This addition would be huge for the Yankees, a team that had problems in the rotation throughout last season before falling short in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Strasburg would give the team another ace alongside Luis Severino, as well as someone who could potentially carry the team next October.