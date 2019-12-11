UEFA Champions and Europa League Knockout-Round Draws: What You Need to Know

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The draws for the 2019 UEFA Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds are on Monday. The UCL draw will match up the competition's final 16 teams, while the UEL draw will match up its remaining 32. The Champions League knockout-round draw begins at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the Europa League one an hour later.

Below is information on when and where the draws will take place, how to watch them, which teams are included in the draws, how the draws work and what they determine as the competitions move forward.

Date, times and locations

Both draws for the knockout rounds will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

Champions League round-of-16 draw: 6 a.m. ET

Europa League round-of-32 draw: 7 a.m. ET

How to watch, stream the UEFA draws

Fans in the United States can stream the UEFA Champions and Europa League knockout-round draws on B/R Live. Fans in the UK can watch the draws on BT Sport. Direct links to both draws are below.

Stream the Champions League draw on B/R Live here.

Stream the Europa League draw on B/R Live here.

Qualifiers for the Champions and Europa League knockout stages

The Champions League group stage cut the field in half from 32 to 16 teams, as the top two teams in each of the eight groups advance to the knockout round.

Champions League Group Winners

A: Paris Saint-Germain

B: Bayern Munich

C: Manchester City

D: Juventus

E: Liverpool

F: Barcelona

G: RB Leipzig

H: Valencia

Champions League Group Runners-Up

A: Real Madrid

B: Tottenham

C: Atalanta

D: Atletico Madrid

E: Napoli

F: Borussia Dortmund

G: Lyon

H: Chelsea

The same process took place in the Europa League, only with more teams. The field of 48 was trimmed to 24, and every third-place team from the Champions League now moves into the Europa, setting up the round of 32 to begin the knockout phase.

Europa League

Thirteen teams in the Europa League have already secured places in the round of 32, although whether they go through as group winners or runners-up is still to be determined for many of them. Those teams are: APOEL, Alkmaar, Basel, Sporting Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, LASK, Manchester United, Sevilla, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg and Wolves.

Nineteen teams are still alive for the final 11 spots, all to be determined on Thursday. Those teams are: Arsenal, Cluj, Copenhagen, Dynamo Kiev, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Getafe, Istanbul Basaksehir, Krasnodar, Lazio, Ludogorets, Malmo, Monchengladbach, Porto, Rangers, Roma, Standard Liege and Young Boys.



For more on the Europa League knockout round qualification scenarios ahead of the final matchday, go here.

Group Winners

A: Sevilla

E: Celtic

H: Espanyol

B, C, F, G, I, J, K and L to be finalized Thursday

Europa League Group Runners-Up

A through L to be finalized Thursday

Champions League Third-Place Finishers

A: Club Brugge

B: Olympiacos

C: Shakhtar Donetsk

D: Bayer Leverkusen

E: FC Salzburg

F: Inter Milan

G: Benfica

H: Ajax

What the knockout-round draws determine

Each draw will determine all matchups for the UCL round of 16 and UEL round of 32. The group winners will be away in Leg 1 and host the return in Leg 2.

For Europa League, there will be another draw ahead of the round of 16 and one more before the quarterfinals. In the Champions League, there will be another draw prior to the quarters. The quarterfinal draws will be the last ones in each completion.

Those will determine the matchups for the final eight teams as well as develop the full bracket for the remainder of the tournament, so teams will know their potential opponents on the path to the final.

How the UEFA knockout-round draws work

For the Champions League, the eight group winners will be in one pot while the eight group runners-up will be in the other. Teams from the same group as well as clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other.

For the Europa League, the 12 group winners plus the four highest-ranked third-place teams from the UCL will all be seeded and placed in one pot. The 12 group runners-up and remaining four UCL third-place teams will be in the other pot. The same group and country matchup restrictions above also apply. The seeded teams will be away the first leg and host the second leg.