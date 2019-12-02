Yankees Rumors: Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg to Meet with NYY This Week

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are taking strides toward addressing their starting rotation, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

"The Yankees will sit down with both [Gerrit] Cole and [Stephen] Strasburg over the next two days, sources said. Other interested teams already have met with or will meet with the two pitchers, who are widely viewed as the best starters in this year's free-agent class.

"The possibility exists that at least one of the pitchers will sign at the [winter] meetings, which begin Monday in San Diego, Strasburg's hometown. But the Cole negotiations, in particular, seem likely to extend past the meetings and possibly into January."

Strasburg is the reigning World Series MVP, as he helped the Washington Nationals to their first championship, in seven games over the Houston Astros, for whom Cole pitched.

Both aces had record-breaking 2019 campaigns.

Strasburg became the first pitcher to go 5-0 in one postseason, while Cole set an MLB mark with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

