Jesse Lingard Talks Manchester United Criticism, Turned Down Liverpool, Man City

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Jesse Lingard has revealed he does not read criticism of his Manchester United performances and that he rejected rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to join the Red Devils in his youth.

The midfielder told the official UTD Podcast:

"There are a lot of things on social media, with people saying nasty things. You can't get drawn into all that stuff.

"I don't read that stuff, I don't read papers. That's why it's tough for young footballers coming through now, they're so attracted to social media and what people are saying about them, they don't actually know how good they are themselves."

The England international added that he no longer pays attention to talk about his performances or the team even during positive times.

The 26-year-old also said players have to be "thick-skinned," especially at a club of United's stature where they'll "get criticised either way."

Lingard has occasionally been a lightning rod for criticism of the United team in recent times, in part thanks to his own lack of form, which Opta's Duncan Alexander highlighted:

The attacking midfielder will turn 27 in December, so fans are no longer as forgiving with the academy graduate for such barren spells as they were when he first broke into the team.

Lingard's best season at Old Trafford was Jose Mourinho's second campaign in charge, in which he contributed 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

He has struggled to build on it, though. Last season he scored just five times and assisted four, while this season he has contributed a solitary assist in 16 matches.

That assist came against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, so he's still without a Premier League goal or assist in 2019.

He did make a positive impact on the Red Devils on Sunday, though, in their 3-3 draw with Sheffield United, per football statistician Dave O'Brien:

Lingard also commented on his decision to join United as a child, which might further endear him to the Old Trafford faithful:

However, given that Lingard should now be at or approaching the peak of his powers, he needs to be performing consistently to get the fans onside.

The Red Devils are nine points off a place in the top four, and he could be a key player in their push to qualify for Champions League football next year.