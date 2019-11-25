Cowboys Rumors: 'No Immediate' Firings Will Be Made with Jason Garrett's Staff

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff are safe for now.

According to a report from ESPN's Ed Werder, the team will make "no immediate changes" to the coaching staff despite the team's disappointing 6-5 start to the season:

That report came after team owner Jerry Jones said publicly he was unhappy with the team following Sunday's 13-9 loss against the New England Patriots.

"I'm just really frustrated," Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "I thought we could come up here and put together a better effort in all three phases. I expected us to play well against them defensively. We got what I think we should have expected from our defense. The other phases of the game, we can't come up here and play like that."

He continued:

"I think you're going to get outcoached during this era when you come to New England. I do. I think you are. I give him his, not due there, but it's just what you're dealing with. My point is: Don't get yourself in a spot where you have to come up here and beat him, and beat them on a day like today. Don't get in a spot where that's determining what you want to be about, where that's determining where we're going."

The Cowboys still hold a one-game advantage in the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6). But while the Eagles have an easy schedule the rest of the way—facing the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants (twice), Washington and the Cowboys in Week 16—Dallas still has to play the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Eagles and Washington.

It's hard to imagine Garrett and his staff surviving if the team fails to reach the postseason. Frankly, if the Cowboys don't win on Thursday night against Buffalo, Jones may cut his losses in an effort to save the season.

The Cowboys simply have too much talent to be 6-5. But that has been one of the themes of Garrett's 10 years in Dallas. Yes, the team wins in the regular season, going 83-64 on his watch. What they haven't done often is make the playoffs (three postseason berths) or win when they actually get there (2-3 record). Under Garrett, the Cowboys have never advanced past the Divisional Round.

Coming into the season, the Cowboys were considered Super Bowl contenders. After starting 3-0, it seemed they were on their way. But since, the team is just 3-5 and lacks a true signature win outside of a 37-10 stomping of the Eagles.

When faced with elite competition, the Cowboys have faltered, losing to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Patriots. And Jones is clearly fed up with that fact.

"It was a significant setback for our team," he said. "We need this win. We needed a win against an opponent like this, and we haven't had one."