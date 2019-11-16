Tite Reveals Details of Lionel Messi Exchange in Argentina vs. Brazil Friendly

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi warms up ahead of the friendly football match between Brazil and Argentina at the King Saud University stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on November 15, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has revealed he and Argentina forward Lionel Messi told each other to shut their mouth during Friday's friendly between the South American giants.

Messi scored the only goal in Argentina's 1-0 win, and cameras caught him jawing with Tite during the first half.

Per Reuters (for ESPN FC), the tactician later revealed what was said: "I complained because he [Messi] should have been shown a yellow card, and he told me to shut my mouth and I told him to shut his mouth. And that was it."

Footage showed Messi shushing Tite:

Reuters added that Tite downplayed the incident and also praised the Barcelona man.

Messi scored his goal after just 14 minutes. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved his penalty but couldn't parry the ball away from danger, and the 32-year-old tapped home the rebound.

It was the first meeting of the rivals since the semi-finals of the Copa America, where Brazil won 2-0. Messi hadn't featured for the Albiceleste since that tournament because of a ban.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi is presented with a cup after their win during the friendly football match between Brazil and Argentina at the King Saud University stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on November 15, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

He carried excellent form into Friday's friendly, having netted a hat-trick against Celta Vigo in his last outing for Barcelona. Two of those goals were expert free-kicks, and he nearly beat Alisson with another spectacular effort from long range.

Brazil were without Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who has been sidelined since the last international break.  

Argentina's final outing of the year will be on Monday against Uruguay. Brazil face South Korea on Tuesday.

