Clippers' Patrick Beverley Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley suffered a concussion during Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes reported the news, noting he will not return to the contest.

The 31-year-old is having another solid year for the Clippers, averaging 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

The name of Beverley's game has always been his tenacious on-ball defense and intensity, and being paired with two-way superstar wings in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has given the Clippers one of the best defenses in the NBA.

That intensity, however, has been known to rub opponents the wrong way. Russell Westbrook ethered Beverley after a November showdown between the teams, for instance.

"Pat Bev trick y'all, man, like he playing defense," Westbrook told reporters after the Houston Rockets beat the Clippers 102-93 behind James Harden's 47 points. "He don't guard nobody, man. It's just running around, doing nothing. ... All that commotion to get 47."

Granted, Harden was actually 0-of-6 in the game when defended by Beverley, as ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted, hinting that Westbrook's comments could perhaps more accurately be attributed to the running feud between the players.

That's what the Clippers will be missing with Beverley injured: an intense presence who locks up defensively and attempts to get into his opponent's head. The Clippers have options to play without him, however, from bringing Lou Williams into the starting lineup or keeping him locked into his award-winning sixth-man role and starting a player like Jerome Robinson.

In Leonard and George, meanwhile, the Clips have two players to run the offense even if they don't roll with a traditional point guard on the court. So it won't be the offensive end that will be dramatically affected, though the Clips will certainly feel his absence defensively.