Ravens Rumors: L.J. Fort Agrees to 2-Year, $5.5M Contract Extension

Linebacker L.J. Fort has made a strong impression on the Baltimore Ravens in a short amount of time, and he has reportedly earned a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fort's new deal will pay him up to $5.5 million over two years and includes $3.25 million guaranteed at signing.

Fort only joined the Ravens on Sept. 30 after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old has appeared in four games with his new team and has started each of the past three games.

His best game was Baltimore's Week 7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded six combined tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Prior to joining the Ravens, Fort spent most of his NFL career as a part-time player. The Missouri native recorded a career-high 48 combined tackles with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. He had a total of 17 tackles from 2012-17.

An undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2012, Fort has bounced around the NFL over the past seven years. His career has included stints with the Seahawks, Eagles, Steelers, Cleveland Browns and on the practice squads of the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.