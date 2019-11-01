Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Wants to Wait to Discuss Contract Until After Season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will be a free agent next offseason, and based off comments made to reporters Friday, a new deal won't materialize before the 2019 campaign ends.

“I’d prefer to wait until after the season," Cooper said per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Per Watkins, Cooper also said there haven't been many talks regarding a new contract.

The Cowboys acquired Cooper in an October 2018 trade with the Oakland Raiders. He's caught 91 passes for 1,346 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games in a Dallas uniform over two seasons.

Dallas has gone 12-6 in games Cooper has played, including an NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 playoffs.

Cap space isn't an issue for the Cowboys. Per Over the Cap, Dallas has the fifth most in the league next season. The Cowboys will likely have to break the bank for quarterback Dak Prescott shortly, but there shouldn't be an issue keeping Prescott and Cooper together.

As for how much money Cooper may see, Rotoworld posited that the wideout could push for a contract similar to that of New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas (five years and $96,250,000). Thomas will also receive $61 million guaranteed.

That may be a fair price to pay for a player who has been a revelation in a Cowboys uniform, though. The ex-Alabama star has put the team on his back numerous times, including a 10-catch, 217-yard, three-touchdown game against the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Dallas ended up winning 29-23 in overtime, and that result ended up being needed for the Cowboys to hold off Philadelphia for the NFC East crown.

As for what's next, Cooper and the Cowboys will visit the New York Giants on Monday evening. Cooper had six catches for 106 yards and a score in a 35-14 win over Big Blue in Week 1.

