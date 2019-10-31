World Series 2019: Nationals Trophy Celebration Highlights, Comments and More

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals earned a 6-2 victory in Game 7 to defeat the Houston Astros and celebrate the 2019 World Series championship.

Daniel Hudson's game-ending strikeout sparked the on-field jubilee, which carried on into the locker room and the early hours of Thursday morning. After all, the Nationals halted a 95-year streak; the nation's capital last had a World Series winner in 1924.

The celebration started with Michael Brantley swinging and missing, and Hudson whipped his glove toward the Nats' dugout.

Perhaps the most heartfelt exchange soon followed, with veterans Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez absorbing the moment.

Back in 2012, they were teammates on the Detroit Tigers. However, they lost to the San Francisco Giants in a four-game sweep. This time around, Scherzer―who gave up two runs in six innings Thursday―and Sanchez experienced the joyous result.

Washington soon gathered to receive the hardware and passed around the Commissioner's Trophy. Flags of the Dominican Republic (four Nationals players, including star outfielder Juan Soto) and Venezuela (three) also adorned the presentation.

General manager Mike Rizzo made sure to celebrate the moment with Nationals fans in the crowd, too.

Stephen Strasburg claimed MVP honors after two brilliant performances in the series. He bested Astros star Justin Verlander in both starts. Strasburg allowed four runs in 14.1 innings, striking out 14 batters along the way.

"It's just surreal," he said, per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. "And just being able to do it with this group of guys, it's something special. Every one of those guys, we all stuck together."

In the locker room, Nationals manager Davey Martinez offered a brief emotional speech referencing his September heart surgery.

As the celebrations subsided―temporarily, to be sure―Nationals shortstop Trea Turner found a moment to praise his teammates via social media.

"The Nats are really good," Astros manager AJ Hinch told reporters after the game. "Congratulations to them. Rizz and Davey and the coaching staff, the players."

Washington will hop on a plane and return to the nation's capital, and Ryan Zimmerman―the organization's first-ever draft pick―is ready to keep celebrating. Scott Allen and Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post provided the veteran's memorable quote.

"I hope you're ready for us to come home," he said, "because it's going to be absolutely bananas."

