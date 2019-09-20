Davey Martinez Returns to Manage Nationals After Heart Surgery

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez will return to the dugout for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins after undergoing a heart procedure earlier in the week.

The 54-year-old was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains during Sunday's 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the nation's capital. He missed the team's three-game series in St. Louis after undergoing a cardiac catheterization and remaining in the hospital until Tuesday.

