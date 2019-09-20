Davey Martinez Returns to Manage Nationals After Heart Surgery

Davey Martinez Returns to Manage Nationals After Heart SurgerySeptember 20, 2019
Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez will return to the dugout for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins after undergoing a heart procedure earlier in the week.
Washington Nationals @Nationals
Thrilled to announce that manager Davey Martinez will return to the dugout for tonight’s game against the Marlins. Welcome back, Davey! https://t.co/FOdBnPnid9
The 54-year-old was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains during Sunday's 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the nation's capital. He missed the team's three-game series in St. Louis after undergoing a cardiac catheterization and remaining in the hospital until Tuesday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Dave Martinez Returns to Dugout Days After Heart Procedure