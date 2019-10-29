Warriors' D'Angelo Russell Says He Knew He Wasn't Going to Re-Sign with Nets

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell put together an All-Star season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-19, leading the team to their first playoff appearance since 2014-15, but the 23-year-old point guard picked up on signs that the Nets weren't committed to a long-term marriage.

Russell, now with the Golden State Warriors, opened up to Justin Termine and Greg Anthony Monday on SiriusXM NBA Radio about when it became evident to him that he would be moved from Brooklyn as free agency approached.

"I knew I wasn't going back to Brooklyn," Russell said. "... I never knew exactly. I just kinda—you work with these guys every day. You see the same players, you see the same coaching staff, you see the same trainers every day. So when they start to act a little different, you recognize it. ... I could feel it."

Russell landed with the Warriors through a three-team sign-and-trade involving Golden State, Brooklyn and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell signed a four-year, $117 million contract. The move was initiated by Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Warriors and sign with the Nets as a free agent. Brooklyn also added All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving in free agency to replace Russell.

While Russell's stint in Brooklyn was short, it revitalized his young career. The 2015 second overall pick was traded to Brooklyn from the Los Angeles Lakers—where his career got off to a rocky start—ahead of the 2017-18 season. Last season especially propelled Russell forward when he started 81 games and averaged career-highs in points (21.1.) and assists (7.0).

"I have nothing but great things to say about Brooklyn," Russell told The Undefeated's Michael Scotto in July. "It's almost like going to high school before you got to go to college. You felt a little bit better before you got to college. That's how I feel about Brooklyn. I got the complete structure that I needed. I feel totally prepared going into my next chapter."

Russell had his best game as a Warrior on Monday night. Golden State nabbed its first win of the 2019-20 campaign, and Russell posted 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. By the looks of it, he's settling in nicely alongside two-time league MVP Stephen Curry:

With the Warriors nearly in a de facto rebuild with Durant gone and Klay Thompson out for the majority of this season recovering a torn ACL, Russell can provide the same kind of jolt in Golden State that he did last season in Brooklyn.