Rockets HC D'Antoni Jokes About Chris Paul: 'I Was Used to Him Being a Clipper'

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has jokes.

When asked Sunday about whether or not it would be weird to see Chris Paul in a new uniform when the Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday evening, D'Antoni cracked a joke, saying he had previously been accustomed to him being a member of the Los Angeles Clippers:

The Rockets famously traded Paul and multiple future draft assets to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook this offseason, ending a two-year experiment with James Harden and Paul in Houston after back-to-back postseason losses to the Golden State Warriors.

The new experiment, reuniting Harden and Westbrook, remains a work in progress for the 1-1 Rockets. So it's a new look for Houston and a new look for Oklahoma City, who also traded Paul George this offseason. Hopefully, D'Antoni can keep track of all the new faces in new places.