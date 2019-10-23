Clippers' Patrick Beverley Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Crowd vs. Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for lobbing the basketball into the Staples Center crowd at the conclusion of the Clips' season-opening 112-102 win over the L.A. Lakers on Tuesday.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype provided the NBA's press release on the incident:

Beverley, who also celebrated by playfully hitting head coach Doc Rivers after the final buzzer sounded, had 10 rebounds and six assists in the winning effort.

This is the second time Beverley has been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands.

In Dec. 2018, Beverley tossed a soft bounce pass to a heckling fan sitting baseline at a Clippers road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The point guard was immediately ejected and spoke with reporters postgame.

"I told the referee, I told security. I've never got ejected from a game since I've been in the NBA. I play hard. I play within the rules, of course. But I'm a grown man, and I have morals. I can accept [derogatory remarks aimed at him]. Some things are just unacceptable. If no one is going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?

"I've never heard [bleep] your mother. Never. And there's only so much you can stand for. When you bring family into it. There's only so much you can tolerate as a man."

As for Tuesday, Beverley had every right to be happy after a huge statement game for the Clippers, who are considered one of the NBA's championship favorites alongside the Lakers. The Clips won without one of their top two stars in Paul George, who joined forces with Kawhi Leonard and headed west this offseason.

George, a six-time All-Star, is recovering from surgeries on both shoulders. Rivers told Mark Medina of USA Today and other reporters that he expected George to miss the first 10 games, which would mean a mid-November return at the earliest.

But the Clips look like they can at least hold down the fort without him based on Tuesday's performance, which included a tremendous defensive effort led in part by Beverley's tenacity on that end.

The Clippers will next face the Golden State Warriors on the road on Thursday.