MLB Free Agents 2019: Latest Predictions, Rumors Around Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole has more pressing matters at hand than his impending free agency, as the Houston Astros are vying for a title against the Washington Nationals in the World Series.

However, the 29-year-old's performance to this point in the season has already made him a popular target once MLB free agency begins. The day after the World Series' conclusion, eligible players can file for free agency and Nov. 14 marks the deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers from their current teams (h/t Cleveland.com).

In the interim, Cole has already been linked to suitors such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. Find more information on rumors surrounding those two clubs below.

New York Yankees Expected to Pursue Gerrit Cole

Before Cole was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, he was selected in 2008 by the New York Yankees. However, he opted not to sign with the Yankees and instead attended UCLA.

Cole used 2019 to establish himself as the premiere pitcher in baseball. The 29-year-old right-hander lost Game 1 of the World Series, but it was his first lost decision since May 22, going 19-0 in between, and the Astros hadn't lost a game in which he started since July 12.

Cole responded to losing by winning his Game 5 start, striking out nine and allowing one earned run on three hits through seven innings pitched, to reiterate his value on the market.

The Yankees need that type of reliability in their starting rotation, and they know it.

On Oct. 23, SNY's Andy Martino reported New York has its eyes on Cole:

"Our early feel, based on conversations with major league sources, is that the Yanks are expected to engage on Gerrit Cole, for the simple reason that he's currently the best pitcher in baseball and would look great at the top of their rotation. It appears far more likely, in fact, that the Yanks will pursue Cole than Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, also a free agent after the World Series."

Separately, Martino was told by an anonymous MLB executive that Cole is estimated to earn a deal "of at least seven years and make $33-35 million per year."

The Yankees will be far from the only team vying for Cole's services, as he led MLB this season in strikeouts (326) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.8), and their primary competition is expected to come from the West Coast.

'Industry Expectation' That Gerrit Cole Joins Los Angeles Angels

When the Yankees used their first-round draft pick on Cole in 2008, he was a pitcher from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California, which is located near Angel Stadium.

Eleven-plus years later, ESPN's Buster Olney reported there is an "industry expectation" that he will decide to go back home and sign with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent (h/t NESN).

The Angels already made a managerial splash this offseason by hiring Joe Maddon, who had previously spent 31 years within the organization before most recently managing the Chicago Cubs from 2015 through last season and winning the 2016 World Series.

If the Angels plan for Maddon to lead them to their first World Series title since 2002, they'll need to make splashes on the roster as well. Cole would be the biggest get. L.A. already has Mike Trout, regarded largely as the best all-around player in baseball, locked down through the 2030 season on a record-breaking 12-year, $430 million extension signed in March.

However, since Trout debuted for the Angels in 2011, the team has only made one postseason appearance when they were swept in the American League Division Series by the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

Adding an ace like Cole on a staff that currently does not have any game-changing arms, would go a long way in changing that trend.