Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, JaMychal Green Discuss Lakers Fans Ahead of 2019 Opener

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers made waves this offseason when they added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but Hollywood is still a Lakers town until proven otherwise.

"Every time I post something on Instagram, I get a comment saying 'Lakers in 4!'" Clippers center JaMychal Green said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "Sometimes I go back and forth with them. But the majority of the time, I just delete the comments. I don't want to deal with them."

He wasn't the only one to weigh in ahead of Tuesday's season opener between the Los Angeles teams.

"It's not new to me. It's like second nature," Leonard, who grew up as a Clippers fan, said. "I grew up in a household full of Lakers fans."

There are so many Lakers fans in the area that Leonard was booed when he was shown on the big screen during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

It's no surprise the Purple and Gold have the bigger following. They have 16 championships, second only to the Boston Celtics' 17, and have featured some of the biggest stars in NBA history throughout their existence.

Players such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and now LeBron James have given the Lakers their fair share of the league's marquee names.

The Clippers have no chance to match a history like that, but they do have some of those marquee names on their side this year.

Leonard and George add serious star power to a core that made the playoffs and challenged the Golden State Warriors once they got there last season. The possibility of playing Leonard, George, Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell together during crunch time means the Clippers should be able to match up against any team in the NBA on defense.

The Clippers' rivalry with the Lakers could reach new heights if the two sides face off in the postseason.

A victory by Leonard and George over James and Anthony Davis might even change the minds of some of the Lakers fans around town.