World Series 2019 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Nationals vs. Astros Game 1

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It all starts Tuesday night.

Within a week (at most), we'll know whether the Houston Astros have won their second World Series in three years or the Washington Nationals have won their first ever.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are so few Fall Classic games that we want to take each as it comes (and hope we get seven and not four). That starts Tuesday, with Game 1 scheduled to get underway at 8:08 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.

The starting lineup in Tuesday night's game is Gerrit Cole vs. future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

And again, while we don't want to jump the gun, the sheer number of aces in the rotation between these teams is mind-boggling. While some truly dominant starting pitching is coming down the stretch, there's plenty to talk about between Cole and Scherzer.

Without further ado, let's dive in deeper. Below you'll find an overview of everything you need to know to tune in to Game 1, as well as a breakdown of what to watch for as the Astros host the Nationals in Game 1 of the 115th World Series.

World Series TV Schedule: Nationals vs. Astros Game 1

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports

Nationals vs. Astros Game 1 Preview

If the Astros continue the way they've been going this postseason, hosting Tuesday's Game 1 could prove to be a key factor in their World Series outcome, especially if this goes the full seven.

Houston is 5-1 at Minute Maid Park this postseason. Of course, the location of Game 1 could also turn into a boon for the Nationals, who are 4-1 on the road this postseason. If their extended rest doesn't leave them sluggish, this could be a surprise early (curly) W for Washington.

Perhaps the Nationals will find the Astros aren't the dominant favorite they're expected to be. Houston's offense struggled in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, hitting .179/.281/.318 with 54 strikeouts.

And no one is questioning Washington's grittiness after this season. While Houston posted a franchise-record 107 wins this season, the Nationals limped out to a 19-31 start. That they would get here seemed far-fetched at best.

In late May, though, Washington rallied, going 82-40 and proving it belongs in the conversation.

As for Tuesday night's game, all eyes will be on Scherzer, who has three Cy Young Awards to his name but no World Series ring. This could be the first of two games he faces off against Cole, depending on how long the series runs, and they've both been dominant in recent starts. (For his part, Cole is 19-0 in his last 25 starts.)

Also commanding attention no doubt will be third baseman Alex Bregman, who has a strong chance of taking home the AL MVP after a season that saw him post the ninth-lowest strikeout percentage in MLB.

If you're looking for reasons the Nationals might not be able to pull off the upset in Game 1, look no further than their bullpen, whose playoff ERA is the worst in years.

Regardless of who wins Game 1, buckle up. We're in for what will hopefully prove to be a pitching clinic, both Tuesday night and throughout the series; a World Series gathering of the most impressive group of talent at the position in more than a decade.