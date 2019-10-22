World Series 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Nationals vs. Astros Game 1

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

One team is looking for its second World Series win in three years. The other is looking for its first title in franchise history.

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals, imbued with a narrative of budding dynasty versus hopeful first-timer, will face off in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday.

The memory of Jose Altuve's walk-off home run in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday to give Astros the series win over the New York Yankees still lingers fresh in baseball fans' minds.

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series feels like it happened ages ago...and in the baseball world, it kind of did.

Washington enters the Fall Classic having wrapped up its LCS on Oct. 15, and the long rest could prove worrisome as the Nationals prepare to take on one of baseball's heaviest hitters in the Astros.

Let's break down each team's chances and preview the dominant storylines to know ahead of Game 1 action of the 115th World Series.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.



Game 3, Oct. 25: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.



Game 4, Oct. 26: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.



Game 5, Oct. 27*: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.



Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.



Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.



Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and all times ET.

Game 1 Prediction

Off the bat, the Nationals are steeling themselves against some long odds from Vegas. In fact, according to SportsOddsHistory.com, the Astros, at minus-235, are the biggest World Series favorites since 2007.

It's no surprise they are odds darlings heading into this year's Fall Classic. They're coming off a season that saw them set a franchise record for wins (107-55) and get over the 100 mark for the third straight year.

Houston gets home-field advantage in the series. And Minute Maid Park has been good to the Astros; they have gone 5-1 at home through the postseason.

Then there's the starting pitching—on both sides. But we'll start with Houston. Gerrit Cole, who has gone 19-0 in his last 25 starts, will take the mound in Game 1.

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros in Game 2. Zach Greinke, also bound for the Hall, will start Game 3.

Just how deadly has that group been? Per ESPN Stats & Information, Houston's starters struck out 28.9 percent of the batters they faced in the regular season, good for the highest rate in MLB history.

But the Nationals' starters are, of course, nothing to sneeze at.

Max Scherzer will start Game 1. Another hurler no doubt headed for the Hall of Fame. Ace Stephen Strasburg is up for Game 2. And Patrick Corbin gets the nod in Game 3.

If you love aces, this is the World Series for you. And we start off hot Tuesday night with the right-hander Cole and Scherzer. The former has a 0.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in three starts this postseason. The latter boasts Cy Young wins in 2016 and 2017.

Given the Nationals are coming off an extended rest, combined with the Astros' charmed performance at Minute Maid Park this postseason, we'll give Houston the nod for Game 1.

But with the pitching starpower both these teams possess, we'll be hoping this series goes seven games to see as much of it as possible.