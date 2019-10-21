World Series 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Nationals-Astros Fall Classic

Eric Gay/Associated Press

And then there were two.

After four days without an opponent following a dominant sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Washington Nationals found out Saturday night that in order to claim ultimate victory for the 2019 season, they'll need to face Major League Baseball's new Goliath: the Houston Astros.

For a minute there on Saturday night, it appeared a Game 7 was in the offing. After a serviceable eight and one-thirds innings pitched by a collection of seven relievers who left eight Yankees on base throughout the day, the Astros led 4-2 and Minute Maid Park was on the verge of jubilation.

However, in stepped All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu, who waged an epic 10-pitch at-bat against Houston closer Roberto Osuna that ended with the 10th pitch in the right field stands and the score tied at four.

That was just the top of the ninth, though. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman came in to presumably seal the deal in the bottom half, and after getting two quick outs, it looked like free baseball was imminent.

However, he promptly walked George Springer and then ended the Yankees season when Jose Altuve rocketed a two-run home run to left-center field to send the home crowd (including James Harden and Russell Westbrook) into a frenzy.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 22 (Game 1): Nationals at Astros, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23 (Game 2): Nationals at Astros, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 25 (Game 3): Astros at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 26 (Game 4): Astros at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27 (Game 5, if necessary): Astros at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 29 (Game 6, if necessary): Nationals at Astros, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30 (Game 7, if necessary): Nationals at Astros, 8 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

Houston is a -235 favorite to win its second World Series in three years per Caesars, while Washington is a +195 underdog. Astros backers have to risk $235 to win $100, while Nationals supporters will up $100 to win $195.

Of course, just because the Astros are the favorites does not mean they are in for a four-game cakewalk. Washington has thoroughly proved its mettle over the last few weeks.

First, they dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers in a tense 4-3 wild-card matchup punctuated by a bases-loaded single from outfielder Juan Soto in the eighth inning.

Next up, in the divisional round, were the 106-game winning Los Angeles Dodgers, led by the likes of first-ballot Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler on the mound and Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager at the dish.

In a matchup of two teams known for recent postseason failures, the Nationals finally prevailed by the score of 7-3 in a deciding Game 5 due to a stunning grand slam by Howie Kendrick in the top of the 10th inning.

However, it was almost like the NLDS was some sort of mental hurdle for Washington. Once they re-emerged in the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, there was no contest right from the start.

The Nats' dominant starting pitching ruled the day through all four Championship Series games and provided more than enough stability to carry an offense that struggled particularly through the first two games of the series but came alive back in D.C.

Predictions

We just said a lot of nice things about the Nationals, and they have deserved the effusive praise throughout their magical October run. But they're probably out of their depth here.

Yes, Washington has an excellent group of starting pitchers, but it is matched by the estimable Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke, who by and large shut down a Yankees lineup that is much scarier than the Nationals'.

The prospect of pitching matchups like Scherzer-Cole, Strasburg-Verlander, and Greinke-Corbin is extremely exciting and could get even casual baseball fans to turn on Fox over the next 10 days.

But Houston matches their exceptional pitchers with equally talented hitters like Altuve and Alex Bregman, and Washington can't quite get there with their lineup.

The Astros win the World Series in five games.