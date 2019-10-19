Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala Trade, New Player Roster Heights

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Things are nice in La La Land. The Los Angeles Lakers are blowing the Golden State Warriors out in the preseason, Anthony Davis' thumb injury isn't nearly as serious as once thought and Kyle Kuzma is officially extended through 2020-21.

As teams ramp up in preparation for the NBA's October 22 tipoff, the two Los Angeles squads are still vying for the Memphis Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala. And, if he is so inclined, he can use the Lakers' newest official heights to help make a decision (if the Grizzlies allow him to).

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are both listed at 6'9.75" without shoes—down 1.25 inches from their 6'11" listings in 2018. The kingly one, LeBron James, on the other hand, is now listed at 6'8.5", a half-inch taller than last season's 6'8".

Obviously, these official measurements are unlikely to have any impact on Iguodala's landing spot. But, the prospect of adding Iguodala to such a sizable unit should terrify offenses around the entire league.

Fortunately, there should be some breathing room for the NBA before Iguodala joins either of the championship-contending Los Angeles squads. According to Adrian Wojnarowski's conversation with Zach Lowe on the Oct. 11 episode of The Lowe Post, Memphis seems insistent on holding on to Iguodala until a trade presents itself. Until a move is available, Wojnarowski reports that "Iguodala is OK with sitting right now."

At 35 years old, the former NBA Finals MVP does not need to play much of the regular season to remain a coveted target for serious contenders. In a stacked NBA landscape, that means the Grizzlies should be able to find a handful of teams that are interested in trading for a veteran forward who can bolster their defense, playmaking and offensive IQ. As the season progresses, those teams may even opt to trade for Iguodala so that he does not end up a Laker or Clipper following a buyout.

If Memphis does fail to move Iguodala for an asset, then he will likely be bought out and subsequently relocated to either locker room in Los Angeles. Wojnarowski confirmed Iguodala's preferred destination: "It's the two L.A. teams. It's the Lakers and it's the Clippers." In terms of preference between the two, Iguodala's priority remains unclear.

Knowing the veteran's versatile talents, passion for success and calculated mindset, he is likely to lavish in the opportunity to sit out the start of the season and examine his potential landing spots. If he does end up able to choose his destination, then he will likely opt for the Los Angeles team that presents the greatest combination of a meaningful role, a team-based offense and a hard-nosed defense. Overall, Iguodala wants to win another championship and will prioritize the team that appears most likely to do so by investing in his skill set.