Lakers News: Anthony Davis to Play Wednesday vs. Warriors After Thumb Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that superstar big man Anthony Davis will play in the team's preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. 

Davis, 26, suffered a sprained thumb in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in China and was held out of Monday's matchup against the Warriors.

Davis had been listed as day-to-day, but his ability to play on Wednesday should ease any concerns that his thumb issue might linger into the regular season. The fact that his MRI came back clean on Monday was a good sign that the injury wasn't serious.

The last thing the new-look Lakers would have wanted to start the 2019-20 season was their marquee offseason addition opening the year on the bench, especially given the haul they sent to the New Orleans Pelicans to land him.

The Lakers gave up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, a 2021 top-eight protected first-rounder that will become an unprotected 20222 pick if it doesn't convey, pick-swap rights in 2023 and an unprotected first-rounder in 2024 (that can be deferred until 2025) for Davis.

The plan in Los Angeles was simple: Pair Davis with LeBron James, attempt to sign a third star like Kawhi Leonard and win multiple titles. The first goal was met. The second was not—Leonard chose to pair with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers. That duo stands in the way of the third goal of winning multiple titles. 

That inner-city rivalry is one of the premier storylines heading into the season, though while Davis and James are on track to play in the team's opener, George likely won't play until November as he mends from offseason shoulder injury.

That means the highly anticipated opener between the two teams on Oct. 22 will be devoid of one major star. But with Wednesday's news, Davis will be good to go.

Related

    Report: C's Offered Jaylen a 4-yr, $80M Extension

    Brown 'believes in his ability' and is pursuing a bigger offer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: C's Offered Jaylen a 4-yr, $80M Extension

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Blockbuster Trades to Build Big 3s 👌

    These five trades could set up NBA's next power trios

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Blockbuster Trades to Build Big 3s 👌

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Caruso Start to Show Signs of Life Offensively?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Will Caruso Start to Show Signs of Life Offensively?

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Predicting Every Team's Starting 5 📝

    🤔 Will LeBron really start at PG? 💦 Who steps into Warriors rotation? ☘️ Celtics have options at center ⬇️ Our writer projects every starting lineup

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting Every Team's Starting 5 📝

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report