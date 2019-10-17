Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma's 4th-Year Contract Option Exercised

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

In an expected move, the Los Angeles Lakers have picked up the fourth-year team option for Kyle Kuzma, the team announced Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.

Per Spotrac, the option will pay the power forward $3.56 million for the 2020-21 season. Kuzma showed his excitement on Twitter:

The 24-year-old could become a restricted free agent in 2021 if the two sides aren't able to agree on a contract extension before then.

The 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Kuzma has exceeded projections with averages of 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in his first two years in the league.

Only Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell averages more points from the 2017 class.

The forward continued to grow as a player last season, ranking second on the team behind LeBron James with 18.7 points per game.

The Lakers held on to him instead of including him in the Anthony Davis trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans.

On a Lakers roster full of veterans, Kuzma remains one of the top young pieces going into 2019-20.

Exercising his option was an obvious choice, but the Los Angeles front office will have to lock him down over the next year before he gets a chance to leave in free agency.