Anthony Davis: 'It Feels Good' to Share Load with LeBron James, Lakers Teammates

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors t Staples Center on October 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After having to do it all during his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis is relieved to have a strong supporting cast as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following Wednesday's 126-93 preseason win over the Golden State Warriors, Davis said the following, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "It takes a load off me. It feels good knowing that you don't have to do much. Everybody has a role, and when you have guys all over the board who can score the basketball, you don't need to do everything every possession."

Despite the Lakers winning by 33, Davis finished with only eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes.

