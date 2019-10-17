World Series 2019: Schedule of Dates, Ticket Info and Matchup Predictions

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals took care of business early, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, and are now waiting to see if they'll be facing the Houston Astros or New York Yankees in the World Series.

Regardless of which squad represents the American League, the Nationals will be underdogs. All of Washington D.C. probably scoffs at mention of that, though, given the Nats' path to make it this far. Not to mention, according to MLB Stats, six of the nine previous teams to sweep the NLCS went on to win the World Series.

The Astros hold a 2-1 lead over the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. While the rest of that matchup plays out, take a look ahead below at the World Series' schedule, ticket information and matchup predictions.

Schedule of Dates

Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at American League winner

Game 2, Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at American League winner

Game 3, Friday, Oct. 25: American League winner at Washington Nationals

Game 4, Saturday, Oct. 26: American League winner at Washington Nationals

Game 5*, Sunday, Oct. 27: American League winner at Washington Nationals

Game 6*, Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at American League winner

Game 7*, Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at American League winner

*denotes if necessary

Schedule via MLB.com

Ticket Info

World Series tickets are available for purchase at StubHub.

Matchup Predictions

The Washington Nationals were not expected to come back and defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL Wild Card Game, much less make it to the franchise's first World Series.

As of May 25, at 21-31, the Nats had an even slimmer chance of winning the NL pennant:

But here they are, and it's no fluke.

The Nationals first upset the top-seeded and 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers, who had represented the NL in the last two Fall Classics, 3-2 in the National League Division Series. Washington then swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, outscoring the Cardinals 20-6 in the process.

Heading into the World Series, the Nationals' starting rotation figures to remain their strength:

As great as Washington's starting pitching has been, the offense has kept pace. Second baseman Howie Kendrick was named the NLCS MVP after hitting .333/.412/.600 with four doubles and four RBI. Kendrick's production wasn't limited to that series, having hit the series-winning grand slam in Game 5 against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Outside of Kendrick, All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon has been crucial at the plate throughout the postseason with a .375/.465/.594 slash line. Add in 20-year-old outfielder Juan Soto's two home runs and seven RBI in 10 games so far, and the Nats are anything but one dimensional.

Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Anibal Sanchez have rivaled heralded Astros' starters Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke. Should Houston become Washington's opponent, it would make sense to expect a tight, low-scoring affair based on those arms alone.

But the Yankees finished the regular season first in runs (943) and second in home runs (306). The Nationals' 45 runs are the most this postseason, with the Yankees' 33 second.

The Yankees have utilized small ball more than the long ball since the calendar turned to October. The offense has been led by 22-year-old Gleyber Torres' .417/.481/.958 slash line for three home runs and 10 RBI. If New York can get to Washington's starters early, through a home run or batting around, things could get out of hand quickly given D.C.'s poor bullpen.

From Washington's perspective, the Yankees feel like the more preferable matchup.

The Yankees looked unstoppable during their 3-0 sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series, but their offense has been stifled in two straight losses to the Houston Astros in the ALCS after winning Game 1 7-0. That bodes well for the Nationals, who are modeled similarly to Houston.

The Nationals' offense has been better in the postseason than the Astros', though.

It's tough to pencil in a clear prediction without knowing which AL side Washington will face, but it's also tough to imagine either team slowing down the well-rounded Nationals right now.