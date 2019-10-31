Yankees News: Edwin Encarnacion's 2020 $20M Contract Option Declined by NY

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Thursday that they declined the 2020 option in designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion's contract, meaning he will become a free agent.

New York acquired the 36-year-old Encarnacion in a June trade with the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor leaguer Juan Then. Encarnacion went on to hit .249 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 44 regular-season games for the Yanks.

Overall, Encarnacion finished with a .244 average, 34 homers and 86 RBI in 109 games split between the Yankees and Mariners.

While Encarnacion has hit at least 30 home runs in eight consecutive seasons and 414 overall in his 15-year MLB career, the three-time All-Star's tenure in New York did not end in ideal fashion.

During the Yankees run to the American League Championship Series, Encarnacion hit just .161 with no home runs and two RBI in eight playoff games. That included an .056 batting average during the ALCS loss to the Houston Astros.

Injuries did limit his playing time entering the playoffs, as an oblique strain cost him most of September and a fractured wrist kept him out of action for nearly all of August.

Despite Encarnacion's impressive resume, it came as little surprise that the Yankees decided to decline his option given how much offensive depth they have.

While there are some questions regarding whether free agents like outfielder Brett Gardner and shortstop Didi Gregorius will be back next season, the presence of Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton at first base and DH, respectively, left little room for Encarnacion.

Encarnacion's departure also potentially opens roster spots for more versatile options such as Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada, as well as first baseman Mike Ford, which should give manager Aaron Boone more flexibility.