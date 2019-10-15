LeBron James Says He Won't Discuss China Situation Anymore

Uncredited/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James told reporters Tuesday that he will not discuss the ongoing unrest between the NBA and China anymore following Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's since-deleted Oct. 4 tweet in support of Hong Kong protestors.

"I plan on being here and being a captain of this team and trying to figure out how we can win a championship," James said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. He continued:

"That's my main goal right now. I feel like I talked about it yesterday. I tweeted out responses to people not understanding my knowledge and where it came from with my brain and learning from the situation. I'm talking about it now. I won't talk about it again.

"I'd be cheating my teammates by continuing to harp on something that won't benefit us. We're trying to win a championship. That's what we're here for. We're not politicians. It's a huge political thing. But we are leaders and we can step up at times. I'm not saying at this particular time, but if you don't feel like you should speak on things, you shouldn't have to."

On Monday, James discussed the matter with reporters.

"I don't want to get into a ... feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand and he spoke," he said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically, emotionally and spiritually."

He followed up those remarks with more comments on social media to "clear up the confusion."

The current confrontation between the NBA and China began when Morey tweeted "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

As written by Saheli Roy Choudhury of CNBC.com on Oct. 6, "thousands of Hong Kongers have protested for four months over anxiety about Beijing's creeping influence over the city, which the British handed over to China in 1997. Those protests have become increasingly violent."

In response to the Morey tweet, numerous Chinese corporations pulled their Rockets sponsorships, and broadcaster CCTV refused to air their games. Yao Ming, the ex-Rockets great and current Chinese Basketball Association president, cut off the CBA's ties with the organization. NBA Cares events featuring the Lakers and Nets were also canceled.

On the other side, those supporting the Hong Kong protestors have levied criticism against the NBA for its response to the Morey tweet, to the point where eight members of Congress asked commissioner Adam Silver to suspend all activities in China.

The regular season is slated to begin on Oct. 22 with the New Orleans Pelicans visiting the Toronto Raptors.