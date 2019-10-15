Dwight Howard Says He's 'Very Thankful' to Be Back with Lakers After Prior Drama

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Golden State Warriors during a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Dwight Howard has continued to say all the right things since returning to the Los Angeles Lakers

Speaking to reporters following Monday's preseason win over the Golden State Warriors, Howard said he is "very thankful to be playing with the Lakers again" after a tumultuous first stint with the organization in 2012-13. 

When DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during a preseason workout in August, the Lakers were in the market for a center to serve as JaVale McGee's backup.

Howard, who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Aug. 24, signed with Los Angeles. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the eight-time All-Star's non-guaranteed deal came with a message from the front office that he'll "be gone" if he is a distraction in any way. 

Wojnarowski added Howard sold himself to Lakers management and teammates by "humbly" accepting a smaller role essentially as a rebounder and shot-blocker. 

Los Angeles is an opportunity for Howard to prove he can still be a valuable contributor in the NBA. The 33-year-old only played nine games last season for the Washington Wizards because of injuries. He averaged only 12.8 points and a career-low 9.2 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers will open the 2019-20 season on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.  

