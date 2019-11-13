Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Expected to Play vs. Warriors After Rib Injury

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is not expected to play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to playing through shoulder soreness this season, Davis suffered a rib injury during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Phoenix Suns, although he did return to the game.

X-rays on Davis' ribs came back negative, but the Lakers said he would be reevaluated Wednesday, per Turner.

Davis got his wish in the offseason as the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and a package of draft picks.

Through 10 games with the team, he's averaging 26.3 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Los Angeles received a scare when Davis injured his right thumb in a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an MRI on the thumb came back clean, though.

The Lakers' season hinges on the health and performances of Davis and LeBron James. The team raised its playoff ceiling by pairing the two but sacrificed a lot of depth in the process. Los Angeles also lost out on the opportunity to sign various free agents as it waited for Kawhi Leonard to make his decision.

The Western Conference playoff race promises to be tight. Six games separated the second-seeded Denver Nuggets from the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in 2018-19.

A bad stretch could mean the difference between a top-four seed and fighting for a postseason berth, but with a conference-best 8-2 record, the Lakers can afford to be cautious with Davis.